EpiVacCorona to be tested on teens when adult trials over

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia’s EpiVacCorona anti-coronavirus vaccine will be tested on teenagers aged 15-17 only after clinical trials on adults are over, said Rinat Maksyutov, the director of the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology that developed the vaccine.

"Clinical trials on teenagers aged from 15 to 17 will begin only after completion of clinical trials on volunteers aged from 18 to 60," he said. "The age of volunteers will then be reduced to 10-14 years. The age will be reduced further on, up to newborns," he told reporters.

In his words, there is no need to modify the vaccine for children and teenagers.

"We understand your concerns, and, of course, protecting children is very important. But considering that EpiVacCorona is completely safe for grown-ups, we are convinced that there is no need to change it for teenagers and children," he said.

In his words, the developers were so sure of the vaccine’s safety that they vaccinated their children with it back in the fall of 2020.

"However, every medicine that enters civilian use, must undergo certain stages of clinical trials," he said.