China reports over 1.2 bln coronavirus vaccinations — authorities

BEIJING, June 29. /TASS/. During the vaccination campaign, Chinese doctors have made over 1.2 mln vaccinations against coronavirus, according to a statement published on Tuesday by the National Health Commission of China.

As of June 28, 2021, a total of 1,206,714,000 coronavirus vaccinations were made in 31 administrative units of China, the department said.

Vaccination of priority population groups in China began on December 15, 2020. As of the end of February, Chinese authorities have distributed vaccines to 54.52 mln residents of the country. By April 1, 126.6 mln vaccinations were made, by May 1 — 270.41 mln, and by June 1 — 681.9 mln.

Earlier, China’s leading epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan talked about the plans of the authorities to vaccinate about 40% of the country’s residents by June, that is, about 560 mln people out of more than 1.4 bln.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

