Belarus recommends Telegram to take measures against destructive channels — agency

MINSK, June 16. /TASS/. The Belarusian Investigative Committee has sent a query to Telegram founder Pavel Durov, which calls on the messenger to take measures against channels publishing personal data of Belarusian law enforcement officers and calls for violence against them and members of their family, the BelTA news agency informed on Wednesday, citing the Investigative Committee.

"Bearing in mind that "the terms of use directly forbid public calls for violence" and that "the rules apply to all violators regardless of their political views" the Investigative Committee expects Telegram Messenger Inc. to produce an objective evaluation of the query sent to the company," the Investigative Committee stated.

The committee pointed out that earlier, Telegram blocked a number of Russian Telegram channels publishing personal data of protesters and members of the law enforcement in Russia, and calling for violence against Russian law enforcement officers and members of their families.

"Taking into account the precedent of blocking of such channels in the territory of the Russian Federation, the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Belarus has sent the following query to Pavel Durov and his team," the Belarus’ Investigative Committee stated.