Ukrainain scientific center’s employee steals dangerous animal virus — prosecutors

According to prosecutors, the woman stole vials containing the pathogen causing Virulent Newcastle disease
© AP Photo/Michael Probst

KIEV, June 11. /TASS/. A former employee of the Kiev-based State Scientific Control Institute of Biotechnology and Strains of Microorganisms (SSCIBSM) stole vials containing a dangerous animal virus, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said citing investigators.

"A former employee of the institute, being in charge of maintaining <…> strains of viruses stored in the National Center of Strains of Microorganisms of Ukraine and having access to them, took possession of dangerous viral strains, which causes infectious diseases in animals and can spread quickly across large areas, regardless of state borders," the office said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, the woman stole vials containing the pathogen causing Virulent Newcastle disease. The disease affects numerous wild and domestic species of birds and is transmissible to humans.

"The suspect stored the above-mentioned strains of the virus in her house, with the purpose of reselling them," the statement says, adding that the woman stored the vials in her fridge.

She was charged with misappropriation of someone else’s property through abuse of official position. A measure of pretrial restraint for her is now being chosen.

US Department of State describes Nord Stream 2 as Russia’s geopolitical project
Also, the diplomat confirmed that Washington and Berlin still disagree about the issue
Putin-Biden summit to take place at Villa La Grange on June 16 — Swiss Foreign Ministry
The 18th century villa is located in the city’s largest park on the banks of Lake Geneva
Russia’s 1st tank army to take part in Zapad-2021 strategic drills with Belarus
Over 150 tactical and special tactical exercises of various levels will be held in the summer training period, the press office of Russia’s Western Military District announced
Biden: US does not want conflict with Russia, will respond to ‘harmful activities’
'We're not seeking conflict with Russia', the US president said
Diplomat calls US link between FBK and Jehovah's Witnesses unprecedented
According to Maria Zakharvova, the Russian Foreign Ministry will bear in mind this in-depth and exact comparison
Russia’s state arms seller signs contracts worth $1.7 bln with sub-Saharan Africa
The delegation of Rosoboronexport will be attending the Shield Africa 2021 International Security and Defense Exhibition, which will be held from June 8 to 10
Calling Russians non-indigenous in Ukraine ‘funny, stupid’ — Putin
The Russian President noted that "it was an obvious fact that the people who joined the Russian state with these territories were calling themselves Russians"
Press review: Putin slams Kiev’s indigenous peoples law and Turkey seeks calm on S-400s
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 10th
US bars S7 from using Sea Launch spaceport to compete with Musk, says Roscosmos
The Roscosmos head also said he was surprised that government lawyers were acting on behalf of a private company
Moscow shrugs off US remarks on sanctions against Nord Stream 2, says diplomat
The deputy foreign minister stressed that there wouldn’t be any deviations from Moscow's line on the principled rejection of Washington's sanctions policy
Russian embassy urges US to refrain from ‘pumping Pristina up’ with weapons
Serbia’s Vecernje novosti newspaper said the US had delivered several M-1117 armored security vehicles to
Press review: SPIEF records deals worth $52 bln and US strategy to split Moscow, Beijing
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 7th
Russia does not understand Blinken’s remarks on Nord Stream 2 - Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova underscored that this project spells no negative consequences for European countries
EU is losing autonomy, turning into unsinkable aircraft carrier near Russia — Grushko
Russia's deputy foreign stressed that the essence of relations between states was largely determined by the military-political sphere
US is calculating risks, begins to doubt "dual containment" of Russia, China — expert
Beijing's policy towards Moscow has been changing too, Alexander Dynkin noted
Dutch judges complete presentation of dossier in MH17 case
The dossier has 65,000 pages and includes a large volume of audio and video digital materials
Russian citizen apprehended in Switzerland under US extradition request — spokeswoman
Vladislav Klyushin is being accused of insider trading worth tens of millions of dollars, carried out together with several accomplices
‘Sports must be beyond politics’: Kremlin on UEFA’s decision about Ukrainian uniforms
Earlier, the UEFA has obliged the Ukrainian national team to remove a politically-inciteful slogan from its uniforms
Russia, US reach agreement on JBS, Colonial Pipeline cyberattacks — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister hopes that this will help to develop bilateral dialogue
US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 become meaningless — Putin
Russian President added that everything that the United States did with regard to Nord Stream 2 was beneficial only to them
By enlarging NATO, West ‘spat upon’ Russia’s interests despite good relations, Putin says
The Russian President recalled the two waves of NATO expansion to the east, which took place when "the relations between Russia and the collective West were quite satisfactory
Press review: Russia eyes hiking interest rates and Serbia unwilling to join EU sanctions
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 8th
EU envoys extend sanctions against Crimea
COREPER to extend restrictions for 12 months after formal approval by the Council of the EU
Russia owns enough rockets to grab top spot in number of space launches, says Roscosmos
Earlier, Dmitry Rogozin pointed that Russia could not launch satellites due to the absence of microchips, which are prohibited from being supplied to Russia due to the ongoing sanctions
Current relations with Russia fail to meet the EU interests — senior diplomat
Grushko mentioned "the Russo-phobic minority" in the EU, who often hinder the development of Russia-EU ties as well as affect the foreign policy of the EU in general
Russian Su-35 fighter intercepts US spy plane over Pacific
No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the Defense Ministry reported
Syrian air defenses repel Israeli missile attack — SANA
No casualties were reported, only property damage
Russian, Western experts disagree on MH17 missile launch location — judge
Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala-Lumpur crashed in the Donetsk Region of Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing 298 people from ten countries
Russian Navy warships shoot down 8 cruise missiles in Arctic drills
Overall, eight target missiles were launched towards the naval strike group, which were successfully shot down by the missile cruisers’ AK-130 and AK-630 artillery systems, Kinzhal and Osa-MA surface-to-air missile launchers
Russian tennis player Sizikova set to file defamation lawsuit in France
She is still pondering whether to stay in France or return to Russia before the 2021 French Open tennis tournament is completed
Russia to convert around $40 bln from National Wealth Fund, says Accounts Chamber head
In this respect conversion into other currencies is a technical operation that does not reduce the quality of our assets and reserves, Alexei Kudrin noted
Press review: China threatens sanctions and EU readies vaccine passports
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 9th
Putin to inaugurate Amur Gas Processing Plant start on June 9
The Amur GPP is scheduled to reach the design capacity in January 2025
Russia would like the list of unfriendly countries to get shorter — Naryshkin
At the moment, there are two names on the list - the United States and the Czech Republic
Swiss Defense Ministry may close airspace over Geneva during Russian-US summit
But preparations still take place, and the final decision has not been made yet
Nord Stream 2 first line startup to begin on June 11 — operator
Today, the tine-in of the gas pipiline was implemented
Russian Navy kicks off large-scale drills in Pacific
In accordance with the plan, an operational exercise of the Fleet’s combined arms forces is running in the distant maritime zone
Russia does not seek to completely abandon use of dollar — Lavrov
The country strives to rely more and more on national currencies when it comes to bilateral trade with its partners, Russian Foreign Minister noted
Moscow condemns bill that doesn’t recognize Russians as Ukraine’s native peoples
On May 18, Zelensky announced that he submitted a bill on native peoples to the national parliament to ensure that rights of certain ethnicities were protected
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine effective against Indian coronavirus strain, says expert
India’s health ministry reported in late March that a new coronavirus variant with E484Q and L452R mutations in the S protein had been detected in the country
Russia’s future orbital outpost to stay in orbit permanently, says Roscosmos chief
Earlier, Dmitry Rogozin announced that Russia would launch the new space station’s conceptual design before the end of summer
Judge reveals how many witnesses saw or heard missile launch on day of MH17 air disaster
Eight people saw a missile or an aerial object, saw it or heard it
Russia’s next-generation strategic bomber to get advanced defensive aids suite
The new bomber will carry only inboard weapons, including long-range missiles, the source said
CIS states to hold integrated air defense system drills in September
The exercise will run in two stages at practice ranges in the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan
Russia assumes further deterioration of relations with US, would try to avoid it — Ryabkov
According to the diplomat, this is why the sides work so actively on the prevention of dangerous incidents and dangerous military activity
US student Trevor Reed jailed in Russia hospitalized with coronavirus, says girlfriend
American student Trevor Reed was sentenced last year to 9 years in penal colony for violent assault of a police officer in Moscow
People vaccinated with Sputnik V may need jab of another vaccine — Deputy Health Minister
The research in this field is still underway, Oleg Gridnev added
UEFA obliges Ukraine to remove politically-inciteful slogan from its football uniforms
The specific combination of the two slogans is deemed to be clearly political in nature, the UEFA press office noted
Russian PM signs order terminating ‘open lands’ memorandum with US
The dpcument allowed Russian and US diplomats to travel across different regions of each other’s countries without seeking permission
Putin launches first stage of Amur Gas Processing Plant
The cost of the entire project is over $13.8 bln
US seeks to modify global trade rules after China’s success — Lavrov
Based on the rules that were initiated by the US in the first instance China achieved significantly greater success when playing with the US on its field, Russian Foreign Minister stressed
