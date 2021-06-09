Syrian air defenses repel Israeli missile attack — SANA

BEIRUT, June 9. /TASS/. Syria’s air defense forces repelled an Israeli missile attack on ground facilities south of the country’s capital Damascus, the SANA news agency reported on Tuesday, adding that the attack was carried out from the Lebanese airspace.

"The attack at facilities south of Damascus and in central Syria began at 23.36 local time [coincides with Moscow time]," the agency quoted a military source as saying. "Syrian air defense forces opened fire at aerial targets and managed to shoot down several missiles."

"As a result, Israel’s aggressive act entailed only damage of property," the source added.

The report does not specify the facilities that were targeted.

The previous Israeli missile attack occurred on May 5 and targeted military facilities southwest of the city of Latakia. At least one person was killed and six injured, including a mother and a child.