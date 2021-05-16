Ukrainian military shells Petrovskoye settlement - DPR mission

DONETSK, May 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired mortar shells at the Petrovskoye settlement located near the line of contact, the Donetsk News Agency reported, citing the mission of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC).

According to the mission, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired ten 120 mm shells from the direction of the Bogdanovka settlement.

The parties to the Donbass conflict signed a framework agreement on disengaging forces in 2016 and left positions near the Petrovskoye settlement located about 40 kilometers south of Donetsk in October 2016. However, Ukrainian troops later returned to the area and were withdrawn once again in November 2019. However, they are still active near the Petrovskoye settlement.