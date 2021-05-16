Massive rally in support of Palestine takes place in New York

NEW YORK, May 16. /TASS/. Several hundred people took to the streets of New York in support for Palestine, according to a TASS reporter at the site.

The rally in Brooklyn has gathered about 500 people, with many participants carrying flags, banners and posters calling to end the "Israeli occupation." The situation at the rally is generally calm, the police takes additional public security measures. Some participants climb on cars with Palestinian flags.

Rallies in support of Palestine have been taking place in New York almost every day this week, sometimes prompting the police to cordon off several streets in Manhattan. Since the beginning of the escalation, more and more drivers decorate their cars with Palestinian flags.