Gaza Strip death toll from Israeli strikes rises to 65 - Health Ministry

CAIRO, May 12. /TASS/. At least 65 people, including 16 minors, have been killed and 365 more wounded in Israeli strikes pounding the Gaza Strip since Monday evening, the coastal enclave’s health ministry said on Wednesday.

"As many as 65 people have been killed, including 16 underage children and five women, while another 365 have received wounds varying in severity in Israel’s bombardments," the Al-Quds online daily reported quoting the ministry as saying.

Since Monday, the Israeli army and Palestinian groups located in the Gaza Strip have been exchanging strikes sparked by the clashes in early May at Al Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, where more than 700 Palestinians were injured.

Hamas’ military wing, Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades that controls the coastal enclave, announced launches of hundreds of rockets into Tel Aviv, Be'er Sheva, Ashkelon, Ashdod and other Israeli cities on Tuesday and Wednesday. Israel’s state media reported six fatalities.