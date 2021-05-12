Egypt opens Rafah border crossing for admission of injured from Gaza Strip

CAIRO, May 12. /TASS/. Egypt made a decision to open the Rafah border crossing Wednesday in order to accept the enclave’s residents, injured in Israeli missile strikes, according to a report by the Dunya al-Watan website.

Earlier on Wednesday, Egypt announced that the border crossing will be closed for the duration of the Eid al-Fitr holiday (between May 12 and 16), but the Egyptian leadership later made an exception for hundreds of injured people requiring emergency medical aid.

The Sinai Peninsula hospitals were switched to a round-the-clock operation and medics had their days off cancelled, as Gaza Strip hospitals fail under the influx of the injured.

The Rafah border crossing is the only crossing point connecting the enclave with the rest of the world. Two other border crossings, currently under Israeli control, are effectively non-operational.

The Rafah crossing was mostly closed last year due to the pandemic. It was only opened for crossing in both directions in February this year.