Slovakia to start using Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in June

PRAGUE, May 12. /TASS/. Slovakia will start using Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in June, Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said on Wednesday, as cited by Slovak radio.

"Slovakia will include Sputnik V in the list of vaccines that are in use in the country in early June," he noted.

According to Lengvarsky, Russia has officially agreed to the use of Sputnik V in Slovakia. The first batch of the vaccine arrived in the country on March 1.

Slovak residents aged between 18 and 60 will have the opportunity to get vaccinated with Sputnik V. Lengvarsky emphasized that the state will bear full responsibility for the vaccination process involving the Russian medication. According to the Slovak health minister, work is underway to determine the vaccination centers where people will receive Sputnik V shots. These formalities will take one to two weeks and all technical issues will be resolved by the beginning of June.