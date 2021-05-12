{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Over 1,000 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza since start of escalation

Since Monday, five people have been killed in a rocket attack carried out from Gaza
© REUTERS/Amir Cohen

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. More than 1,000 rockets have been fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip since the beginning of escalation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday.

"Some 850 rockets have crossed the Israeli border and 200 landed in the Gaza Strip," Israel’s Channel 7 reported citing the army spokesman.

Since Monday, five people have been killed in a rocket attack carried out from Gaza. Two women died on Tuesday in Ashkelon, and another woman in the evening in Rishon LeZion.

The Israel Defense Forces continued airstrikes on Gaza at night, ruining the houses of three top Hamas leaders. A total of 500 targets have been hit in Gaza.

An exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip followed an outburst of unrest near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May
