Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza Strip in response to missile launch

TASS, April 16. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has attacked military facilities of Palestine’s Hamas radical movement in the Gaza Strip in response to a missile launch aimed at the Israeli territory.

"In response to the rocket fired from Gaza at Israel earlier tonight, IDF fighter jets and attack helicopters just struck a Hamas weapons manufacturing site, a weapon smuggling tunnel and a military post. We will not tolerate any threat to Israeli civilians," the IDF reported via its Twitter page.

The IDF press service informed on Thursday that Palestinian radicals fired a missile from the Gaza Strip at the Israeli territory which set off air defense alarms in the city of Sderot and its neighborhoods.