Venezuela hopes to receive Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine soon — president

BUENOS AIRES, May 12. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday his country planned to receive Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine soon.

"There is the Sputnik Light vaccine, and it will arrive to Venezuela soon. It is a one-componenet vaccine, which makes it easier to vaccinate millions of Venezuelans," he said in a speech, broadcast live via Twitter.

Maduro gave no other details about possible Sputnik Light deliveries to his country.

At present, Venezuela uses Russia’s Sputnik V and China’s Sinopharm jabs to vaccinate its population. Moreover, clinical trials of Russia’s EpiVacCorona vaccine have also begun on its territory.

Sputnik Light has been officially registered for use in Russia, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced on April 6.

Sputnik Light is the first component of Sputnik V which became the first registered vaccine against the coronavirus infection worldwide in August 2020. This is a vector vaccine based on a human adenovirus used to transport genetic information of the novel coronavirus. According to the latest data, the efficacy of Sputnik V reaches 97.6%. This is the highest indicator worldwide.