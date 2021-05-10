Israeli aircraft delivering strikes on north of Gaza Strip - Palestinian radio station

CAIRO, May 10. /TASS/. Israeli warplanes are bombarding the city of Beit Hanoun on the northern edge of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian radio station South Al-Aqsa reported on Monday.

According to the reports, several people were wounded in the airstrikes and were rushed to local hospitals.

The radio station said that the strikes were delivered on some Palestinian groups, in particular, those located outside an American school in the north of the enclave. According to the radio station, Israeli aircraft fired at least three missiles into the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, citing the Health Ministry of the coastal enclave, that Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip killed 20 people and wounded 65.