Israeli aircraft delivering strikes on north of Gaza Strip - Palestinian radio station

CAIRO, May 10. /TASS/. Israeli warplanes are bombarding the city of Beit Hanoun on the northern edge of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian radio station South Al-Aqsa reported on Monday.

According to the reports, several people were wounded in the airstrikes and were rushed to local hospitals.

The radio station said that the strikes were delivered on some Palestinian groups, in particular, those located outside an American school in the north of the enclave. According to the radio station, Israeli aircraft fired at least three missiles into the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, citing the Health Ministry of the coastal enclave, that Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip killed 20 people and wounded 65.

Biden confident he will meet with Putin
US President also noted that there is no evidence that Russia is involved in the recent cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline fuel pipeline operator
US, Germany having no single assessment for Nord Stream 2, Merkel says
The chancellor said the sides are pursuing common policy in respect of Ukraine
Gorbachev’s former ally Yegor Ligachyov dies aged 100
Ligachyov was one of the authors of the Soviet Union’s anti-alcohol campaign
Press review: Did Lend-Lease help the USSR beat Hitler and Russia rolls out Sputnik Light
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 7th
Putin gives ‘excellent mark’ to Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square
Victory Parade involved over 12,000 troops, about 190 items of military and special hardware and 76 aircraft and helicopters
China’s Long March-5B carrier rocket’s last stage enters atmosphere
Most of the debris burnt during the re-entry process
Biden says he’s confident in one-on-one meeting with Putin
According to the US president, the situation at the Russian-Ukrainian border does not affect his intention to hold a summit
Hackers attacking Colonial Pipeline are linked to Russia, CNN alleges
It was reported earlier that the group of hackers known as DarkSide could be associated with the attack
Attack on Syrian government forces repelled in Idlib, at least ten militants killed
According to deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, the surviving gunmen retreated towards the locality of Ftira
Unfriendly status of any EU country in Russia to cover the whole community, EU says
On May 10, EU foreign ministers will discuss the consequences in case of Russia's limitation of unfriendly states' missions on the territory of the country, a source in the European External Action Service told reporters
Hungarian lab confirms reliability of Sputnik V jab delivered to Slovakia
On April 30, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said that the contract for the purchase of Sputnik V made public with Russia’s consent was advantageous for the republic, and many Slovak citizens would like to be inoculated with a Russian vaccine
Putin plans to attend SPIEF plenary session in person - Kremlin
Earlier Russian President said that he had developed a good level of antibodies after receiving a coronavirus vaccine
West imposing totalitarianism, rejecting democracy in global affairs — Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat stressed that the West’s policy of unilateral sanctions is geared to "punish unwanted regimes or remove rivals"
Situation with coronavirus stable in Russia - Putin
Around 21.5 mln Russians have already been vaccinated against coronavirus
Sputnik V vaccine production to start in Brazil pending regulator’s approval
Uniao Quimica will be bottling the vaccine at the plant in Guarulhos
Putin sends Victory Day greetings to CIS leaders, people of Ukraine and Georgia
The Russian president was confident that "the traditions of brotherly friendship and mutual assistance, which stood the test of war, will remain the secure foundation for constructive and good-neighborly relations between our countries and people"
Victory Parade will definitely take place in 2021, Kremlin says
The Kremlin spokesman added that it is yet unclear whether the parade will take place on May 9
Russia to hold three test launches of its newest Sarmat ICBM this year — source
One of those missiles will probably be fired at its maximum range
Sputnik V refutes Bild’s reports about dead end in talks on vaccine supplies to Germany
Russia’s coronavirus vaccine may be supplied to Germany in June, with talks on that matter continuing, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said
Lukashenko vows to call early elections, only if the US does the same
The country's president doubts it will be possible to vote by mail in Belarus, the way it was allowed in the United States
Putin appoints Ryabkov his envoy to Federal Assembly on Open Skies Treaty denunciation
On May 5, the Russian government passed a resolution approving termination of the treaty and referred this proposal to the president
Two killed after apparently hijacked light plane crash lands in Volga area
The light plane crashed almost immediately after it took off
Putin has no plans to hold phone talks with Japarov in near future - Kremlin
On Saturday, Tajikistan’s president Emomali Rahmon arrived in Moscow and held talks with President Vladimir Putin. Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, told TASS earlier that Rahmon’s visit had been scheduled and negotiated before the events on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border
Lukashenko, Putin agree to meet soon
Presidents of Belarus and Russia exchanged views on the situation in Belarus and Russia
Press review: Why Blinken is visiting Kiev and G7 backs out of showdown with Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 6th
‘Reliable as an AK-47’: Putin spotlights high marks given to Russian jabs overseas
President Vladimir Putin has highlighted the remarks emanating from abroad that Russia’s vaccines against the coronavirus infection are as reliable as Russia’s world-renowned Kalashnikov rifle
Putin says there can be no forgiveness for those who ‘again nurture aggressive plans’
Russia will firmly safeguard its national interests, said Russian President
Belarus-made Sputnik V vaccine passes quality control testing in Russia
On May 7 Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the country had developed its own coronavirus vaccine
WHO hopes to complete inspections of Sputnik V production in Russia by early June
Currently, the WHO is "still analyzing the data, receiving additional information on the dossier and doing the inspections on site"
Russia removes hydroxychloroquine from list of drugs used to treat COVID-19
Human immunoglobulin has been added to the list, according to the Health Ministry
Putin says Russia short-handed in some economic sectors
Russian president focused on labor migration, calling it important
India’s daily coronavirus deaths hit all-time high
The number of daily fatalities for the first time surpassed 4,000
‘Strange choice’: Sputnik V developer casts doubt on World Vaccine Congress' Moderna pick
The short list of nominees also included Sputnik V developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the drug produced by AstraZeneca, a British-Swedish company, jointly with the University of Oxford
Czech Republic to claim compensation from Russia for explosions in Vrbetice - TV
The Czech Republic intends to claim at least 1 bln koruna
About 350 people take part in Immortal Regiment march in Beijing
The number of participants in the Immortal Regiment march considerably surpassed expectations, the Russian embassy in China said
Russia continues analyzing situation around possible Putin-Biden summit — Kremlin
US President Joe Biden said he was looking at meeting with Putin during his visit to Europe in June
Crew Dragon spacecraft with four astronauts returns to Earth
It made an Atlantic splashdown off Florida’s coast, NASA reported
Ukrainian negotiator says his country is sure to get lethal weaponry from NATO
Defense cooperation agreements were signed during President Vladimir Zelensky’s recent visits to the United Kingdom and Turkey
Russia completes construction of peacekeeper bases in Nagorno-Karabakh
Each base particularly includes accommodation buildings, a medical station, weapons and equipment storage sites, a supply depot, a gym facility and a bathhouse
EU summit to consider Russia policy on May 25, Macron says
The leaders of European Union countries will consider policies towards Russia and Brexit
British embassy in Moscow accepts invitation to Victory Day parade, spokesperson says
Moscow’s Red Square will host a military parade dedicated to the 76th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory in the Great Patriotic War
Russian Su-27 fighters shadow French tactical aircraft over Black Sea
There was no unauthorized incursion into Russia’s airspace
Fire at plant in Ufa preceded by explosion
A source told TASS earlier that two methane-hydrogen tanks with the capacity of 25 cubic meters were on fire at the plant
Public transport halts operations in Georgia due to coronavirus spread - authorities
Public transport will not function in Georgia from Monday until May 12
Navalny’s role as opposition politician overestimated in West - French EP member
Alexey Navalny was sentenced in Russia for economic crimes, Thierry Mariani, a French member of the European Parliament, said
Russia’s latest MiG-35 multirole fighter at final stage of trials, says defense contractor
The MiG official was interviewed by TASS on the occasion of the anniversary of the Strizhi (Swifts) aerobatic group
Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow
After the completion of the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square, Russian President traditionally congratulated the commanders of the units that had taken part in the march
Russia’s ambassador to Berlin says Nord Stream 2 may be completed by late September
Sergei Nechayev was hopeful that the project would have been completed by the Bundestag election, but the weather conditions would be of huge importance
Defense Ministry announces Kazan missile-carrying submarine joins Russian Navy
The lead submarine of project 885M (Yasen-M) Kazan was launched on March 31, 2017
Russia holds Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square
Russian President Vladimir Putin, war veterans and guests are watching the parade from the central reviewing stand
West politicizes situation around Navalny’s organizations, Russian envoy to Germany says
According to Sergey Nechayev, "the goal of these organizations is to destabilize Russia’s domestic political situation in the light of the upcoming parliamentary elections this September"
