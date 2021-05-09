Lugansk reports ceasefire violation by Kiev forces

LUGANSK, May 9. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Armed Forces violated ceasefire once in the responsibility zone of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic, the LuganskInformCenter reported on Sunday citing the LPR’s mission to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination.

According to the report, the shelling targeted an area in the village of Zhelobok. The fire was opened from a shoulder-launched, anti-tank rocket-propelled grenade launcher RPG-7.

Since July 27, 2020, the contact group on ironing out the situation in eastern Ukraine introduced additional measures to control the ceasefire in Donbass. Under the agreement, the Donbass conflicting parties are banned from carrying out offensive and reconnaissance operations, using any types of aircraft, opening fire and deploying heavy weapons in populated localities. One of the key provisions is the use of disciplinary measures for ceasefire violations. Furthermore, the backfire in the case of an offensive is allowed only after the commander's direct order.