Ukrainian military’s shelling damages two homes - DPR mission

DONETSK, May 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling damaged two homes in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk on Saturday, the mission of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) said in a statement.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the Petrovsky district of Donetsk with rocket launchers, damaging two homes," the Donetsk News Agency quoted the statement as saying.

The Ukrainian military opened fire at the Trudovskaya Mine settlement at 06:50 am (03:50 am GMT), firing ten munitions.

The DPR mission said earlier that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had violated ceasefire agreements six times in the previous 24 hours.