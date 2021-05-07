Sputnik V vaccine production to start in Brazil pending regulator’s approval

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 7. /TASS/. Uniao Quimica will start producing the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Brazil before the national regulator (Anvisa) gives its approval, CEO of the Brazilian pharmaceutical company Fernando Marques said on Friday.

"We will get a batch of the active component from Moscow next week and will start bottling the vaccine at the plant in Guarulhos," he said. "We will start production immediately after receiving components and will await registration enabling us to start its use in the country," Marques noted.