Activists say 379 people disappear in Colombia after week of protests

BOGOTA, May 7. /TASS/. At least 379 people are considered missing in Colombia after a week of protests against a tax reform that have rocked the country, local human rights organizations reported on Thursday.

"A working group for forced disappearances that unites 26 civic organizations demands that the Colombian ombudsman’s office launch urgent searches <…> of 379 people who have gone missing since the national strike began," the union said via its Twitter page.

According to the Colombian ombudsman’s office, it received information about 145 vanished people, while 55 of them were already found.

Colombia has plunged into nation-wide protests against a planned tax reform on April 28. Riots took place in Bogota, Cali, Medellin and other cities. More than 1,000 people have been injured and at least 19 have died. The government later agreed to overhaul its proposed reform plan, while the finance minister resigned. Nevertheless, protests continued.