G7 calls on North Korea to denuclearize

LONDON, May 5. /TASS/. Chief diplomats of the G7 countries have urged North Korea to denuclearize and rejoin the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), reads the joint statement adopted on Wednesday following a meeting of top diplomats of the G7 countries.

"We call on the DPRK to refrain from provocative actions and to engage in a diplomatic process with the explicit goal of denuclearisation. We remain committed to the goal of complete, verifiable and irreversible abandonment of all of the DPRK’s unlawful Weapons of Mass Destruction and ballistic missile programmes in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs)," the document notes.

"We call on the DPRK to return at an early date to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards and to join the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC)," the top diplomats stressed. "We regret that the DPRK has not taken concrete, verified actions towards denuclearisation, and urge the DPRK to comply with all of its international obligations."

The G7 talks were held in London between May 2 and 5 under the UK Presidency and involved representatives of the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the US, France and Japan as well as the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. The statement adopted on Wednesday serves as a basis for the declaration of the G7 leaders who will meet Carbis Bay, Cornwall in the UK between June 11 and 13.