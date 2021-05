TASS, May 4. EU High Representative Josep Borrell touched upon the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) during the meeting of G7 Foreign Ministers in London.

"As coordinator of the #JCPOA, I highlighted the need to use the current window of opportunity to advance towards return of the US & full implementation of the deal," Borrell tweeted Tuesday.

The diplomat also noted that the meeting started with an "important discussion" on Iran and North Korea.