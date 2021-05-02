India reports new high of over 3,600 daily COVID-19 deaths

NEW DELHI, May 2. /TASS/. India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare registered 392,488 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally since the start of the pandemic to 19,557,457, the ministry said on its official website on Sunday.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed by 3,689, reaching 215,542. The surge in daily coronavirus deaths was a new record high figure in India during the pandemic. The previous highest number of 3,645 was registered on April 29.

Over the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 caseload has dropped - on Saturday 401,993 new cases were registered, setting the eighth high in India over the past several weeks.

The number of recoveries over the past day rose by 307,865 and hit 15,992,271. Some 3,349,644 patients are receiving treatment for COVID-19, some 80,934 more than a day earlier. As many as 1,826,219 people received COVID-19 jab over the past day in India and the total number of those vaccinated has reached 156,816,031.