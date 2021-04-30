Argentina receives another batch of Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine

BUENOS AIRES, April 30. /TASS/. Another batch of the Sputnik V Russian coronavirus vaccine has been delivered to Argentina, the press service of the Argentine president’s administration said on Friday.

"The new batch will be distributed among the country’s 24 regions proportionally," it said.

According to the press service, Aerolineas Argentina has already performed 13 flights from Moscow to deliver the vaccine.

The country’s president, Alberto Fernandez, said earlier on Friday that Argentina had already received more than 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccines. Along with Russia’s Sputnik V, China’s Sinopharm, British-Swedish AstraZeneca, and Indian Covishield vaccines are in use in Argentina.

By today, as many as 938,563 people in Argentina, with its population of 45.8 million, have received both shots of the vaccine and a total of 6,926, 650 people have received at least one shot.