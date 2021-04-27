Russian military manage to secure ceasefire in Syria’s Qamishli

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Russian reconciliation center in Syria managed to stabilize the situation and secure a ceasefire in the Syrian city of Qamishli on the border with Turkey, where clashes between Arabs and Kurds were reported earlier this month, the center’s deputy head, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, told reporters on Tuesday.

"The Russian side continues to undertake efforts aimed at resolving the crisis in the city of Qamishli in the Al-Hasakah governorate, where a conflict between the Arab and Kurdish population was reported. The Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties managed to secure a ceasefire and stabilize the situation," Karpov said.

"In order to prevent provocations, city districts are being patrolled by the Russian military police, supported by the Army Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces," he added.

The Russian senior officer said local residents have already started to return to their homes.

"On April 27, about 1,000 people returned to their homes in the Al-Tai district," he said.

Street fights between Kurdish groups and Syria’s pro-government militia, the National Defense Forces, broke out in the area on April 20.

The Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported on Tuesday that shootouts had ceased, and residents started to return to their homes. According to eyewitnesses, there were casualties on both sides, but exact numbers have not been reported. Several local residents were also wounded.