Syria believes that the OPCW resolution will embolden terrorists

THE HAGUE, April 21. /TASS/. The resolution limiting rights and privileges of Syria adopted by members of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) will play into the hands of terrorists, Rania Al Rifai, Charge d'Affaires of the Syrian Mission to the OPCW, said when speaking at the 25th Conference of the States Parties Wednesday.

"The decision was made based on false reports that contain fabricated and misconceived conclusions," she noted. Essentially, the diplomat stressed, the resolution is a manifestation of support for terrorists by the states that pushed to adopt it, primarily the US, France and the UK. "There is no doubt that this decision will encourage terrorists in their actions so that they continue to commit their crimes against innocent civilians particularly with the use of chemicals," Al Rifai added.

Earlier, OPCW member states adopted a resolution that limits Syria’s rights and privileges. Votes were cast by 136 states, 87 of them backed the resolution. Russia and 14 more countries opposed the document which strips Syria of its right to vote in the Conference of the States Parties and the Executive Council, get elected to it or conduct any events in the country via these agencies or linked institutions.

The resolution was submitted at France’s initiative and backed by 46 states. It was drafted based on a report of the OPCW Investigation and Identification Team (IIT) published on April 8, 2020. The document claims that Syrian authorities are responsible for three incidents involving toxic agents in Ltamenah located in the Homs Province in March 2017.