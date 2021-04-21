Argentina discussing prospects of NPP construction with Rosatom, says minister

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Argentina is negotiating the possibility of building a nuclear power plant (NPP) in the republic with Russia’s state corporation Rosatom, Economy Minister Martin Guzman told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have had a meeting with Rosatom. A productive dialogue is underway. We continue the work," he said when asked about the prospects of construction of a Russian NPP and production of uranium in Argentina.

Argentine Secretary for International Economic Relations Jorge Neme said last July that the country’s government would consider Rosatom’s proposal on uranium production in the republic.