Massive cyberattack planned on Belarus, Putin says

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Confessions of plotters of a coup d’etat in Belarus indicate that a massive cyberattack was being planned on the republic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in the State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday.

"It will just suffice to mention confessions of detained coup plotters that a blockade of Minsk was planned, including the city infrastructure and means of communication, complete shutdown of the entire power system of the Belarusian capital. This means, by the way, that in fact, there were preparations for a massive cyberattack. And how else? One cannot accomplish it simply like that, with one switch," the Russian leader said.