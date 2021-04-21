Brazil’s overall coronavirus case count tops 14 million

In the past 24 hours, the death toll climbed by 3,321, reaching 378,003. About 12.5 million patients have already recovered, while the number of active cases exceeds 1.1 million. On average, the country has 6,682 COVID-19 cases and 180 deaths per every 100,000 citizens.

Over the past week, 455,085 coronavirus cases were registered (some 36,000 fewer than a week earlier). The number of fatalities was on decline for the first time since February, reaching 20,344. According to local epidemiologists, the COVID-19 situation will remain critical in the country in April, bringing extreme pressure on the healthcare sector.

The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Brazil on February 26, 2020. It comes in third after the United States and India among the countries with the largest number of those infected. Brazil also ranks second after the United States for the biggest number of COVID-19 fatalities.