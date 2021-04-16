Russian envoy won’t return to US anytime soon after new batch of sanctions — expert

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov will definitely not come back to Washington any time soon after US President Joe Biden introduced more sanctions against Moscow, the deputy director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at Russia’s National Research University Higher School of Economics, expert of the international discussion club Valdai, Dmitry Suslov, told TASS.

"I think that in light of the latest events Ambassador Antonov will certainly not return to Washington soon. [US] Ambassador [to Russia John] Sullivan is likely to remain in his place. The diplomatic relations with the US will formally remain as they are but without the return of the Russian ambassador," he said.

At the same time, Suslov continued, the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Washington points to a continuing diplomatic war between the two countries which is only gaining momentum.