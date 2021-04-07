Ukrainian forces shell village in LPR

LUGANSK, April 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian Armed Forces have shelled the village of Logvinovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Yakov Osadchy, the LPR military spokesman, said on Wednesday.

"Throughout the past day, militants of the 59th Brigade have been shelling Logvinovo from the direction of Luganskoye by order of the military criminal Gennady Shapovalov, with the use of a 120mm mortar banned by the Minsk agreements," the Lugansk news agency said citing Osadchy.

Osadchy pointed out that the facts of breach of additional ceasefire measures by Ukrainian forces "were promptly submitted to Ukrainian representatives to the Joint Center on Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC)."

On July 27, 2020, additional ceasefire control measures came into effect in Donbass after being approved by the Contact Group seeking peace for eastern Ukraine. The measures ban any offensive, intelligence or sabotage activities, the use of all types of aircraft, any shooting, and the deployment of heavy weapons to inhabited localities. One of the key provisions of the agreement stipulates disciplinary measures for ceasefire violations, whereas in case of offensive operations, return fire is allowed only after a direct order from the command.