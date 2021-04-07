Opposition politician calls situation in Ukrainian hospitals catastrophic

KIEV, April 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities are turning a blind eye to the catastrophic situation in the country’s healthcare system, Head of the Political Council of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk said on Wednesday.

"The disaster in hospitals, in medical services, healthcare workers who get no wages continue to leave their jobs, and they risk their lives and health," he noted in a Twitter post.

According to Medvedchuk, the Ukrainian authorities are ignoring these problems. "Unfortunately, the authorities are not paying any attention to this disaster," the politician stressed.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maxim Stepanov earlier admitted that the capacities of the country’s healthcare system in the fight against COVID-19 had always been exhausted. He specifically noted the shortage of hospital beds for patients who need oxygen. At the same time, he said that the number of confirmed cases and fatalities continued to grow.

As of Wednesday morning, Ukraine confirmed 15,415 new cases and a record high number of daily COVID-19 fatalities (481). The total number of infected people in the country has reached 1,784,579, as many as 35,498 people have died from complications since the start of the pandemic.