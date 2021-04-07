India reports new record high of over 115,000 daily COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, April 7. /TASS/. India confirmed a new record high number of 115,736 daily COVID-19 cases, bringing the total case tally to 12,801,785, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on its website on Wednesday.

The daily rise in COVID-19 cases is the biggest since the start of the pandemic in India. A previous record high of 103,558 was set on April 5. On September 17, another record high number of 97,894 coronavirus cases was registered.

The death toll related to the coronavirus infection surged in India by 630 from Tuesday morning, reaching 166,177. The number of patients receiving treatment in the country for the first time this year exceeded 800,000 and hit 843,473, some 55,250 more than a day before, according to the ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases has been on the rise over the past 28 days. Over the past 24 hours, the number of recoveries rose by 59,856 to 11,682,136.

Minister of Health Harsh Vardhan warned on Tuesday that the coming four weeks would be critically important for combating the infection and called on citizens to fully observe prevention measures such as wearing face masks and social distance.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,337,601 Indian citizens were vaccinated against COVID-19. During the vaccination campaign launched on January 16, a total of 87,077,474 people have been inoculated, the ministry stated.