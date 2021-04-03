Curfew imposed in Moldova’s two largest cities as cases surge

CHISINAU, April 3. /TASS/. Moldova’s emergency commission introduced a series of anti-coronavirus restrictions as epidemiological situation in the country continues to worsen, including a curfew imposed in the capital Chisinau and the second largest city of Balti.

The measures will be in force until at least March 30. Residents of Chisinau and Balti will not be allowed to leave their homes between 23:00 and 05:00 local time. Exceptions are made for those who travel, fulfill their professional duties or require medical assistance. Troops will be deployed to monitor the observance of quarantine measures.

Other restrictions

Epidemiological situation in Moldova deteriorated sharply in February, bringing pressure on the country’s health sector to the critical point. According to acting prime minister Aureliu Ciocoi, the state of emergency, declared in the country on April 1, will help the incumbent provisional government with limited powers to gain leverage to fight the pandemic. The cabinet of ministers will be given powers to re-allot budget funds, regulate business activities and take other necessary measures.

State-run and private enterprises were ordered to introduce remote work for 70% of their staff. Educational facilities in hardest-hit areas will have to swich to remote lessons, but kindergartens will continue to operate as usual.

All public events in the country were cancelled. Residents are not allowed to visit parks, playgrounds and outdoor sports grounds. Shops and malls will work in special regime.

Epidemiological situation

According to latest reports, the country has recorded over 231,000 COVID-19 cases (6.4% of the population) and some 5,000 coronavirus-related deaths so far. At present, about 4,000 patients remain in Moldovan hospitals, 8.6% of them in serious condition and 10.8% - in moderately severe condition.

Moldova launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign on March 2. Only health workers were eligible to get inoculated during the first stage. The second stage started on March 31, seniors and state workers can now get their shots. Everyone wishing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to do so in the third stage.

Currently, Moldova received around 100,000 coronavirus vaccine shots through COVAX and from the Romanian government. Government estimates suggest that the country will require 4.8 million doses to vaccinate around 70% of the population. It is expected that Chisinau will obtain around 20% of the target figure from COVAX, while around 30% more will be available for purchase at a preferential price. The Moldovan government will buy the rest directly from vaccine producers.

The country’s government is currently in talks on purchasing Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, as well as on those made by US companies Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. Last week, incumbent Moldovan President Maia Sandu also sent a letter to Russian leader Vladimir Putin with a request to send vaccine doses to the country.