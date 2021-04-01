DPR representative office in France will continue working legally - head

PARIS, April 2. /TASS/. Head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) representative office in France Hubert Fayard told TASS that the office will continue its work despite the court ruling to close the institution.

"We will continue working on a completely legal basis," Fayard said. "The DPR will have its representative office in France."

Fayard said that he had anticipated the possibility of the office being closed and established a second organization "Representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in France." Its registration was announced in an official government bulletin on August 18, 2018, and since then its existence has not been disputed by officials.

"This was our Plan B in case of dissolution, so that we can continue working on a completely legal basis," he stated. "If Kiev thought that they could silence DPR’s friends in France through pressure, they were wrong."

On March 23, a court of appeal in France’s Aix-en-Provence ruled to close a DPR representative office located in Marseilles, despite the fact that earlier, the court of first instance ruled that its existence was lawful.