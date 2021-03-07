China, Russia stand together to fight political virus amid pandemic - top diplomat

BEIJING, March 7. /TASS/. The authorities of China and Russia are closely coordinating their efforts in the fight against the attempts to politicize the problem of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the world, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.

"China and Russia have consolidated their efforts and are fighting shoulder to shoulder against the spread of the political virus amid the pandemic," China’s top diplomat said at a press conference held in Beijing during the sessions of the country’s highest legislative and consultative bodies.

As the Chinese foreign minister said, Beijing, like Moscow, stands against color revolutions.

"We will jointly fight any attempts to falsify reality and will protect our sovereignty and political stability," he stressed.