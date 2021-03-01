Armenian PM apologizes to nation for government’s mistakes

YEREVAN, March 1. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has apologized to the nation for the mistakes of the government, Armenpress reported on Monday.

"I want to apologize to all of you, all Armenian citizens, to all Armenians of the diaspora, to all people in Artsakh (the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic - TASS) for our mistakes," he was quoted as saying during a rally of his supporters in downtown Yerevan on Monday. "I pondered a lot where I went wrong. <…> As a prime minister, as a head of state, I apologize for all the mistakes of the republic’s authorities. But I don’t want to sound regretful, I want it to sound a sign of our resolve that we, Armenian citizens, will never give up in our struggle for free and happy Armenia."