Belarusian leader says Minsk is ready to host another Normandy Four summit

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Minsk is ready to host another Normandy Four summit like it did in 2015 but the Western partners are unlikely to agree to meet in the Belarusian capital, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview aired by Russia’s Rossiya-1 television channel.

"Not in Minsk obviously. We are no longer seen as a democratic country after all," he said ironically when answering a corresponding question.

"For heaven’s sake! If they don’t like this option, they can well gather in Paris. They have already met there several times. If they take a risk of coming here, in non-democratic Belarus, I am always ready to welcome them. This is in the interests of the Ukrainian people, and not only it," he said.

Minsk hosted the Normandy Four summit on February 11-12, 2015. The marathon talks yielded a Package of Measures, also known as the Minsk-2 package, on the implementation of the Minsk agreements. The settlement of the conflict in Donbass rests on this internationally recognized document.