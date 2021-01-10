NBC: US Vice President Pence to attend Biden’s inauguration

TASS, January 10. US Vice President Mike Pence will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, NBC reported Saturday citing a source close to Pence.

Earlier on Thursday, Politico reported citing three different sources, that the Vice President might attend the inauguration ceremony in a bit to display his adherence to the peaceful transfer of power. In response, Biden said on January 8 that he will welcome Pence’s attendance, adding that he is glad that President Trump is going to ignore the ceremony.