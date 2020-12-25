{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
World

Georgian parliament approves resolution on EU, NATO aspirations

In line with the resolution, the country favors only peaceful settlement of all conflicts

TBILISI, December 26. /TASS/. The parliament of Georgia unanimously adopted on Friday a resolution to proclaim the country’s aspirations for membership in the European Union and NATO.

"Membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization remains a zero-option priority in Georgia’s foreign policy. Trans-Atlantic unity is the most important precondition for strengthening global security," the resolution reads.

According to the document, membership in the European Union also remains a "zero-option priority" for the country.

In line with the resolution, the country favors only peaceful settlement of all conflicts.

Executive Secretary and Political Council Member of the ruling party "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia" Irakli Kobakhidze said in October that the country would apply for full-fledged EU membership in 2024. It was his party’s main electoral promise.

Georgia has been cooperating with NATO since late 1990s. Georgian President Eduard Shevardnadze (1928-2014) expressed the country’s aspiration to join the alliance at a summit in Prague in November 2002. This intention was later confirmed by his successor Mikheil Saakashvili.

The new Georgian government, which ascended to power after the Georgian Dream coalition won in October 2012, continued the policy aimed at joining NATO, while at the same time branding "gradual normalization of ties with Russia as a goal of utmost importance without compromising Georgia’s territorial integrity." Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg visited Tbilisi in 2015 and 2016, when he assured the Georgian leadership that Georgia would become a NATO member, while conceding that he could not lay out a precise timetable of admitting the country.

Since 2009, Georgia has been a member of the European Union’s Eastern Partnership program, aimed at developing regional cooperation with former republics of the Soviet Union. IN 2014, Georgia signed an Association Agreement with the European Union. In 2017, Georgian citizens were granted visa-free travel to countries of the Schengen Area.

New strain of novel coronavirus detected in eight European countries — WHO official
The variant also seems to be spreading among younger age groups unlike previous strains
Read more
Russian sports chief: National track and field athletes to compete at Olympics in Japan
Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said that "we have accepted our mistakes from the past, elected the new leadership of the All-Russia Athletics Federation and are now actively cooperating about its membership reinstatement"
Read more
One launch of heavy rocket Angara-A5 still close to $100 million, says designer
He explained that the costs of launching one heavy rocket lay between $50 million and $100 million
Read more
China poised to join efforts with Russia on fostering African economy — diplomat
According to the head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s African Affairs Department, the two countries set similar goals in regard to the activities aimed at supporting African countries’ development
Read more
Press review: OPCW’s ties with Russia turn toxic and why Doha’s delegation visited Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, December 24
Read more
Moscow baffled by Israel’s oversensitive reaction to Russian envoy’s interview
The diplomat highlighted the fact that Moscow views normalization of ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors as an opportunity to set up new channels of civilized conversation based on international law
Read more
Kremlin specifies Lancet article not official response to Russia’s request in Navalny case
The Russian presidential spokesman said the information the Kremlin had requested through official channels "is not publicly available"
Read more
Latest amphibious assault ship accepted for service in Russian Navy
The Pyotr Morgunov is the first serial-produced Project 11711 warship designed by the Nevskoye Design Bureau
Read more
Work on Sarmat ballistic missile nears completion — Putin
The system has been in the process of development since the 2000s to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM
Read more
Russia ranks third in the world by number of CCTV cameras
There are 93 cameras per 1,000 people in Russia, according to a study
Read more
Trump demands appointment of special counsel to investigate November elections
Earlier Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had pushed for appointing special counsels to investigate his allegations of elections fraud related to November vote, as well as to launch a probe into President elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter
Read more
Armenia ranked third in countries where Russia is most loved, poll shows
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Syria, Ukraine, Bulgaria and China are among the other top countries
Read more
About 85% of those vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V have no side effects - expert
Head of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Ginzburg added that 15% of those vaccinated report redness in the area of the vaccine shot and a slight headache that goes away within 24 hours
Read more
Mutation of coronavirus in UK insignificant, WHO representative says
WHO recommends to continue implementation of all basic medical and social measures including testing and tracking the contacts with the subsequent isolation as well as individual measures of protection
Read more
Erdogan reveals he also believes Putin to be a man of his word
The Turkish leader described his Russian counterpart as an "honest man"
Read more
Putin, Macron confirm readiness for further cooperation on Karabakh, Ukraine
Previously, the two leaders discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh on November 16
Read more
Russia’s General Staff notes NATO’s growing provocations near Russian borders
The deputy defense minister pointed to the considerable growth of NATO countries’ defense budgets and further buildup of their military potential
Read more
Navalny case is West’s provocation to impose sanctions, says Russian diplomat
She recalled that in the last few years, "we have been witnessing provocations involving chemical weapons in the world"
Read more
Crew of Russia’s Tu-95MS strategic bomber practices in-flight use of drone
The source did not specify the type of the drone used during the trials
Read more
Russian lower house approves bill on recognizing political groups as foreign agents
Non-registered public groups involved in political activity and receiving foreign funding will be considered foreign agents, along with individuals involved in politics in the interest of foreign actors that provide them with funds
Read more
Russia’s 1st regiment of Avangard hypersonic missiles to assume full strength in 2021
Russia has conducted five successful launches of the intercontinental ballistic missiles with these hypersonic boost-glide vehicles
Read more
US ‘shaken’ the strongest in 2020, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman says
Maria Zakharova also mentioned France as one of the countries that faced the most severe problems in 2020, due to the protests
Read more
Operation in Syria’s Idlib puts end to attacks on Hmeymim base — Russian General Staff
Damascus regained control of the M-5 highway, one of the country’s major thoroughfares, according to the first deputy defense minister
Read more
US steps up confrontation with Russia at sea for higher defense spending, says diplomat
In this regard, Russian Foreign Ministry pointed at the December 17 updated joint Navy, Coast guard and Marine Corps strategy
Read more
"War of vaccines" already begun, truth is Russia’s strength, diplomat asserts
The diplomat considers it important to be able to respond to misinformation, refute it and bring counterarguments
Read more
Kalashnikov begins serial production of new missile for Strela-10M air defense system
The concern stressed that the missile was a fire-and-forget weapon
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry improves airspace reconnaissance in border areas
It allowed for making faster response to airspace violations
Read more
Putin explains why German defense chief wants to deal with Russia from position of force
According to the Russian president, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer wanted to show "how tough she is"
Read more
US Treasury extends deadline for investors to complete deals with GAZ Group
In July of 2020, the deadline for completing transactions with GAZ Group was extended until January 22, 2021
Read more
First batch-produced Su-57 delivered to regiment in Southern Military District — source
The source added that another four such jets would be provided for the Aerospace Force in 2021
Read more
Onshore segment of Nord Stream 2 ready for commissioning
Construction of the gas pipeline in German territorial waters resumed on December 11
Read more
Nord Stream 2 priority project for Russia, its implementation going ahead — Kremlin
The spokesman was asked whether the international agenda around the Nord Stream 2 project may change due to Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential election
Read more
Russia to respond to new US sanctions, says Lavrov
The US Department of Commerce on Monday imposed sanctions on a number of Russian and Chinese enterprises, Washington argues that the blacklisted economic entities cooperate with Russia’s armed forces
Read more
Press review: US seeks control of Arctic skies and Brexit deal delayed till 2021
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 25th
Read more
First batch-produced Su-57 to be used for testing hypersonic weapons
A number of fundamentally new air-launched attack weapons is being developed by the Tactical Missiles Corporation
Read more
Sputnik V vaccine deliveries planned in December, January - Russian Direct Investment Fund
Argentina has earlier received the first batch of 300,000 doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, producers of the pharmaceutical said earlier today
Read more
Troops defend military base with Iskander missile systems from spy drones in Urals drills
The drills involved more than 500 personnel and over 40 items of military hardware
Read more
Russia needs to change economic model in 3-4 coming years, says First Deputy PM
It is planned to achieve domestic economy’s growth rates of at least 3% per year, the official said
Read more
Some 50 countries to take part in 2021 International Army games
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reminded that over 30 countries participated this year, which competition taking place across five different states
Read more
Press review: Russia, EU launch blacklist battle and Armenian opposition wants PM’s ouster
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 23
Read more
Sanctions may complicate construction of Nord Stream 2, Kremlin says
However, Russia and Europe are interested in the implementation of a project that is so necessary to ensure its energy security, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov launches cruise missile Uran for the first time
Following an upgrade, it became a universal ship capable of fighting against ground, surface and underwater targets, according to the fleet’s press service
Read more
Newly-built corvette Aldar Tsydenzhapov joins Russia’s Pacific Fleet
The special ceremony was attended by Aldar Tsydenzhapov’s parents, who arrived from Buryatiya to Vladivostok on a special flight
Read more
Russia fully implemented obligations to destroy chemical weapons stockpiles — diplomat
Russia continues to receive OPCW inspectors at former chemical weapons production facilities, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed
Read more
Teenager plotting terrorist attack detained in Russia’s Tambov
FSB officers seized explosives, components and manuals for making an explosive device at the young man’s rented apartment
Read more
Russian tech firm to quadruple service life of engine for Tu-95MS strategic bomber
State joint trials of the engine and the Tu-95MSM bomber are ongoing, according to the chief designer
Read more
Trump administration harms relations with Russia accusing it of cyberattacks — diplomat
Moscow reaffirms its willingness to conduct a pragmatic and constructive dialogue on international information security issues with any US president, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed
Read more
Science looking ‘dismal’? Half of Russia’s top scientists downbeat on their field nowadays
Nevertheless, they expect the situation to change in the future, according to the poll
Read more
Former co-owner of OBI hypermarkets Igor Sosin dies at 54 - RBC
The cause of his death could be a heart attack
Read more
Russian army is not going to get involved in arms race, says chief of General Staff
He said that Russia’s armed forces were capable of neutralizing any threats to the country’s security and firmly protecting the national interests of Russia and its allies
Read more
Putin’s approval rating stayed at 61% to 65% in 2020
The approval level is currently higher it was in the spring of 2018, when the rating plunged due to the increase of the retirement age, says public opinion research center
Read more