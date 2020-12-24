Trump demands appointment of special counsel to investigate November elections

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump urged the need to appoint a special counsel to investigate the alleged rigged elections held in the country on November 3, which was won by Trump’s opponent, Democrat Joseph Biden.

"After seeing the massive Voter Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, I disagree with anyone that thinks a strong, fast, and fair Special Counsel is not needed, immediately. This was the most corrupt election in the history of our Country, and it must be closely examined!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Earlier Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had pushed for appointing special counsels to investigate his allegations of elections fraud related to November vote, as well as to launch a probe into President elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

"Attorney General William Barr said he saw no reason to appoint a special counsel to investigate allegations against Hunter Biden or election fraud on Monday, saying he believed the investigation into President-elect Joe Biden’s son was "being handled responsibly and professionally," Wall Street Journal wrote.

On December 14, the US Electoral College convened and confirmed Biden’s election victory. The Democrat received 306 votes, while incumbent President Donald Trump secured 232 votes. With 538 electors, a candidate needs to get 270 votes to be elected to the office of President of the United States. Nevertheless, Trump has not conceded and has put up a relentless fight to challenge the results, filing a multitude of lawsuits claiming irregularities and voter fraud in a number of key states. Trump’s legal battles have failed to gain any ground, being rejected in state courts, as well as by the US Supreme Court. The inauguration of the next head of the US administration will take place on January 20.