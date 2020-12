PARIS, December 18. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has informed on Friday that despite having contracted COVID-19, he is feeling well, but is working at a slower pace. The video address of the French leader was published on his Twitter.

"I have the same symptoms as on Thursday: fatigue, headache, dry cough," he said.

On Thursday, Macron was diagnosed with COVID-19. He quarantined himself at his residence in La Lanterne in Versailles.