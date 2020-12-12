Venezuelan leader's son vaccinated against COVID-19 with Russian vaccine — TV

RIO DE JANEIRO, December 12. /TASS/. Nicolas Maduro Guerra, the son of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, was among the first in the country to receive the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the national Venezolana de Television broadcaster said on Saturday.

"I want to tell the world that Venezuela believes in Russia, its medicine and science," the television channel said citing the 30-year-old politician, who had been earlier elected to the parliament.

Nicolas Maduro Guerra thanked the Russian leadership for generosity towards the people of Venezuela and underscored that, like all the Venezuelan young people, he feels deep respect for Russia "which can count on him as an ally."

Russia’s Ambassador to Venezuela Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov, who was present at the vaccination of the Venezuelan president’s son, told TASS that the young lawmaker "was feeling splendid [after the vaccination] and is proud of the chance to test Sputnik V on himself, the world’s first registered coronavirus vaccine which was developed and produced in Moscow."

The broadcaster pointed out that Maduro’s son would receive the second dose of the vaccine 20 days later, and then would be supervised by specialists, who stay in contact with the vaccine developer, the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry.