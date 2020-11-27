Iranian defense ministry confirms death of nuclear physicist

TEHRAN, November 27. /TASS/. The Iranian Defense Ministry has confirmed the death of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabad, who headed a research center under the ministry.

"Today, terrorists attacked Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, head of the research and innovation center under the defense ministry," the ministry’s press service informed, adding that doctors were unable to save him.

The ministry added that the researcher’s security detail exchanged fire with the terrorists.

Earlier on Friday, Fars news agency informed that the physicist had been killed in the city of Damavand in the province of Tehran. An explosion was heard in the area, according to witnesses.