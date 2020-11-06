Biden should not claim victory as legal proceedings begin, Trump says

WASHINGTON, November 7. /TASS/. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has no right to claim the victory in the US presidential election as the court proceedings are beginning, US incumbent President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!" he tweeted.

Trump hopes to regain his lead in a number of states following the results of court proceedings initiated by the Republicans.

"I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!" he wrote on Twitter.

The outcome of the current US presidential election is yet to be determined. According to the general calculations, Biden is on the cusp of receiving the 270 electoral votes needed to win. He also set a record for the number of votes cast for him (over 72 million). However, there are no official voting results yet, and Trump refuses to admit a possible defeat and is going to continue the battle to determine the election results in the US courts.