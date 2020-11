NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. Democrat Joe Biden is holding a lead in Iowa (6 electoral votes), where Republican Donald Trump secured victory in the 2016 presidential election, Fox News reported after 13% of ballots have been counted.

According to its data, Biden has received 63.1% of the votes, while Trump garnered 35.5%. Four years ago, Trump won the presidential race in Iowa, while in 2008 and 2012 Democrat Barack Obama gained victory there.