Another person detained in France as part of Nice attack probe — radio

PARIS, October 31. /TASS/. The French police have detained another person as part of their investigation into Thursday’s terror attack in Nice, the France Info radio station reported citing a source in the country’s justice system.

According to the source, the detainee is 35 years old. He is thought to have contacts with the suspected attacker, a 21-year-old man of Tunisian descent.

Late on October 29, a 47-year-old local resident was detained for the same reason. No information about his identity is available so far.

On October 29, France’s Nice was rocked by a violent attack as a man armed with a knife stabbed people in the Notre-Dame basilica. Three people were killed in the attack, while the attacker was detained. The French national counterterrorism office is now involved in the investigation. Eric Ciotti, member of the French National Assembly, informed that the criminal arrived in France from Tunisia recently.