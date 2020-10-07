Participants in rally in Kyrgyzstan’s capital demand change of government

BISHKEK, October 7. /TASS/. The participants in the rally held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan demanded a change in the composition of the new Cabinet, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

The protesters insist on changing the composition of the government, arguing that the Cabinet should consist of a "clean" generation of politicians. More than 100 of representatives and supporters of those political parties, which failed to secure seats in parliament after the October 4 parliamentary elections took part in the rally.

They explained to a TASS correspondent that, despite the fact that all those who gathered there represented a single opposition force, people were divided on "who exactly should lead the country."

On Tuesday, the Kyrgyz parliament dismissed Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and his government, appointing Sadyr Japarov as acting head of the Cabinet.

Following the October 4 parliamentary polls in Kyrgyzstan, supporters of those parties which failed to win seats in the parliament organized mass riots in Bishkek. On Monday night into Tuesday morning, the protesters seized the parliamentary building, which also houses the president’s administration, the mayor’s office and the Prosecutor-General’s Office. They also released former President Almazbek Atambayev, ex-Prime Minister Sapar Isakov and some other politicians from custody. The country’s Central Election Commission declared the voting results invalid.