YEREVAN, September 27. /TASS/. The authorities of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic on Sunday imposed martial law due to the escalation of the situation on the line of contact with Azerbaijan. According to the information of the Armenian news channels, President of the unrecognized republic Arayik Harutyunyan said this in Stepanakert.

"We started mobilizing all citizens above the age of 18. Martial law is declared in the country," he said.