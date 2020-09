TASS, September 10. The global COVID-19 death toll has exceeded 900,000 Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins University statistics.

The US leads with 190,649 victims, followed by Brazil (127,464) and India (73,890).

A total of 27 million people have contracted the infection around the world, the University says.

According to the Russian federal statistics, over 1 million cases have been registered in Russia, 856,458 of them recovered, while 18,135 died.