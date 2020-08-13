Israel strikes Hamas targets in response to incendiary balloon attacks

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces have carried out several strikes on military targets of the Hamas radical movement in the Gaza Strip in response to the launching of balloons carrying explosives across the border, the Israeli Defense Ministry informed.

The Israel Defense Forces attacked several targets of Hamas on the territory of the Gaza Strip, the press service informed. The attack was carried out in response to the launch of balloons carrying explosives from the Gaza Strip on the territory of Israel within the past week, the press release published by the Israel Defense Forces informs.

Israel has hit Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip four times this month (on August 6, 9, 12 and 13) in response to the fire balloon attacks.