Trump calls nuclear disarmament with Russia world’s biggest problem

WASHINGTON, August 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump named the situation surrounding the nuclear disarmament talks with Russia world’s biggest present-day problem.

"We’re dealing with Russia right now on a nuclear arms pact, because, and they want to do it. They want to do it badly," Trump said in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt. "I don’t think they’ll wait. I think they want to do it. And it’s a great thing. This is the biggest problem in the world today."

"We’re dealing with Russia right now on that," the US leader added.

US President Donald Trump said in response to a TASS question on November 4, 2019, that the US would like to make a new arms control agreement with Russia and China, and maybe some other countries. A US Department of State spokesperson told TASS on April 9 that Washington was considering the possibility of extending New START.

New START, which came into force in 2011, limits Russia and the US to no more than 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and strategic bombers, no more than 1,550 deployed warheads and 800 deployed and non-deployed launchers.

The Treaty is set to remain in effect for ten years (until 2021) unless a new document is signed to replace it. The document can also be extended for no more than five years (that is, until 2026) by mutual agreement of the parties.

On August 16-18, Russia and the United States will hold another round of consultations on strategic stability in Vienna. The Russian delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the US one - by Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea.